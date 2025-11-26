Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blacc Sam attends Vote Or Else Atlanta Townhall at The Gathering Spot on October 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nipsey Hussle’s name continues to inspire — especially when it comes to philanthropy. The late, great rapper’s older brother, Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom, handed out turkeys to families in need in honor of the Crenshaw native in their South Los Angeles hometown.

TMZ reports that the Neighborhood Nip Foundation and Think Watts Foundation held a joint Thanksgiving drive — with Nipsey's brother running point on the project. It all went down at the former Marathon Store on Tuesday (Nov. 25).

Some of the celebrities in attendance to support the holiday turkey drive were Nipsey’s longtime partner, actress Lauren London and Real 92.3 radio host Big Boy. Also on hand were close friends of Neighborhood Nip, including Marathon Jon, Watts Homie Quan and J Roc.

A line of local families reportedly formed around the block to receive their meals. A commemorative Nipsey Hussle x Think Watts T-shirt was created for the festivities and worn by those handing out food. In total, over 2,500 free turkeys and other groceries were shared to create Thanksgiving meals.

The original Marathon Store closed in 2019. But in March, Blacc Sam opened Marathon Burger nearby to honor his brother and continue the work he started. “I think Marathon brand, created by Hussle, was kind of like to inspire and to just motivate, and it just means to keep going," Blacc Sam told CBS News. "It's not a race, it's a pace, do it on your own."

Blacc Sam is reportedly working on an eight-episode docuseries about Nipsey. Via the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which debuted a new sign, he has been the lead on various philanthropic initiatives since his brother’s untimely death in 2019.