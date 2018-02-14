Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nipsey Hussle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nearly six years after his untimely passing, it looks like a posthumous Nipsey Hussle album is finally on the way — and, unlike what we’ve seen with plenty artists before, it won’t be a cash grab. On Wednesday (Feb. 26), the late Crenshaw rapper’s brother, Blacc Sam, confirmed that new music will be arriving in the summertime.

During an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Blacc Sam shared that Hussle had been working on a project with Bino Rideaux that was “pretty much” 80 percent complete before his passing. “The team kind of came in and got some unreleased verses in music that he had done with Bino, and just kind of tightened it up,” he explained. “It sounds amazing, and it should be dropping this summer.”

Mike & Keys, Axl Folie and My Guy Mars, who worked on songs like “Double Up,” “Dedication” and “Hustle & Motivate” from 2018’s Victory Lap, are also confirmed on the production side. Peep the conversation below.

Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Has Been Handled Incredibly Well So Far

Debatably, no artist’s estate has been handled better than Hussle’s. Maybe it’s because his family is overseeing everything, or maybe the father of two’s fans actually respect his legacy enough not to leak unreleased music. Either way, we haven’t seen a flood of posthumous records like this since the “Double Up” rapper was tragically killed in 2019.

While he has appeared on DJ Khaled’s “Higher,” Mustard’s “Perfect Ten,” Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence,” and most recently, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “DO IT” since his death, most of the artist’s legacy has been carried on through philanthropic efforts.

“With the music, if Hussle didn’t actually do the verse, work with the person, or put together the blueprint for the project, we’re not doing it,” Blacc Sam told the radio station. Unfortunately, that level of care isn’t always the case, though. Just look at the over 1,000 Juice WRLD songs that have leaked or Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, which stretched to a staggering 34 tracks.