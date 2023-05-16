Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BlocBoy JB, Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

BlocBoy JB is standing up for Drake amidst his beef with Kendrick Lamar and Universal Music Group. The Memphis-raised rapper stood up for the Canadian recording artist in a new post on social media.

Drake has been adamant about his thoughts on fake friends and people switching sides on him for his whole career. This year, his biggest fear came to a head after artists like Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Future, Rick Ross, Lamar, ASAP Rocky and more have sent shots his way on wax.

Even on tracks like “Push Ups” he alluded to this theory when he rapped, “What the f**k is this, a twenty-v-one, n**ga?/ What's a prince to a king? He a son, n**ga/ Get more love in the city that you from, n**ga/ Metro, shut your ho a** up and make some drums, n**ga.”

In a new post, BlocBoy JB stated, “I'll Never Switch Sides On Anybody That Helped Me. This Rap Game Different N**gas Will Fake F**c With Ya For Da Moment Just Cuz It's Beneficial. I'll Never Switch Up On Da [owl emoji] Ion Give Af Wat Cuh Do.”

Even on earlier tracks, Drake has teased about people conspiring against him to end his run at the top. On “Do Not Disturb,” he explained, “Distractions will do you in, in the truest sense/ Especially people that want to lecture me/ And frame it like they just want the best for me/ Or they check for me, whatever splits it up/ So there's more for them and there's less for me/ They don't know they got to be faster than me to get to me/ No one's done it successfully.”

Currently, Drake and his legal team have sent out multiple petitions against Lamar and Universal Music Group. The claims state that UMG should have refused the release of “Not Like Us” because it “falsely” claims that Drake is a pedophile. The claim also states that UMG and Spotify boosted the streams for the Billboard chart-topping diss track.