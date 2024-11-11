Image Image Credit CHRISTOPHE SIMON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The road to The Weeknd’s upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, continues. On Monday (Nov. 11), the singer-songwriter announced that he’s partnering with Apple for an immersive experience titled “Open Hearts.”

Set to debut on Friday (Nov. 15), the project will be available exclusively via Apple’s Vision Pro augmented reality headset and select stores. The teaser clip kicked off with an ambulance speeding down a street, followed by scenes of the XO founder opening double doors to a bright light and slipping off a dark cloak.

The video’s description hinted, “Journey alongside The Weeknd through a surreal, haunting cityscape in this electrifying sonic voyage.” At the moment, it’s unclear whether the launch will be accompanied by new music or material that fans have already heard before.

Thus far, The Weeknd has teased Hurry Up Tomorrow with three singles, the first being September’s “Dancing In The Flames.” The track’s accompanying visual effort, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro, saw the singer driving a red convertible before it ultimately crashed. By the video’s end, he could be seen surrounded by EMTs.

Later that month, the Starboy creator joined forces with Playboi Carti for “Timeless,” followed by him and Anitta releasing "São Paulo" on Halloween. It’s worth mentioning that both songs were initially previewed in the Brazilian city during The Weeknd’s one-night concert earlier in the year.

The Canadian artist is also working on a film, which will have the same title as his upcoming LP and is set to hit theaters in 2025. He will star in the psychological thriller alongside Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, with Daniel Lopatin working on the project’s score.

“Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson said. “With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans. We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”