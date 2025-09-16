Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

LAPD launched a homicide investigation after a decomposed body was found in a Tesla registered to Singer d4vd.

The victim, described as a woman with a tattoo reading “Shhh…,” remains unidentified.

Singer d4vd is not a suspect and has been cooperative, but was dropped from a Crocs and Hollister campaign amid the investigation.

More details are coming to light regarding the dead body found in the trunk of a car registered to singer d4vd. However, the victim still hasn’t been identified, and the new revelations are only leading to more questions about the case.

As previously reported, on Monday (Sept. 8), police officers responded to reports of a “foul odor” coming from a vehicle that was impounded in Los Angeles. The car, a Tesla, had reportedly been there for a couple of days, and inside the front trunk in a bag were human remains.

As the authorities were making their heinous discovery, d4vd was on his “Withered World Tour,” which isn’t scheduled to conclude until late September in Los Angeles. He has never been considered a suspect in what is now a homicide investigation, and the details are still sketchy.

TMZ reports that the victim found in the vehicle has still not been identified. Reportedly the body was already badly decomposed and cut into pieces when it was discovered. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report does provide more details, noting that the victim was a “female who was about 5-foot-1, weighing 71 pounds, with wavy black hair, and a tattoo on her right index finger that reads, ‘Shhh…’”

While the Tesla belongs to d4vd — per reports it is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to David Anthony Burke — the LAPD is still trying to figure out who was using the vehicle and left it abandoned in the Hollywood Hills. That’s where the car was eventually impounded. Interestingly, the car was never reported missing or stolen.

Although d4vd hasn’t issued a statement about these events, the authorities say he has been cooperative. Nevertheless, he was recently removed from an ad campaign by Crocs and Hollister due to the ongoing investigation. A deluxe edition of his debut album, WITHERED, which was released back in April, is due out on Sept. 19.