Key Takeaways:

Police discovered a decomposing body in a Tesla registered to singer d4vd, prompting an LAPD investigation.

The vehicle had been sitting at a Hollywood impound lot for days before the discovery.

d4vd has not publicly commented on the discovery and is currently on tour promoting his debut album, WITHERED.

Los Angeles police are investigating after a dead body was discovered in a Tesla reportedly registered to d4vd.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 8), officers responded to reports of a “foul odor” coming from a vehicle at an impound lot on N. Mansfield Avenue, per ABC 7. According to the authorities, the vehicle had already been there for a couple of days by that point. Inside its front trunk, they found the human remains in a bag.

“There's no immediate information about the identity of the person found inside the Tesla,” the news outlet noted. For now, the case is being treated as a death investigation. At the time of reporting, d4vd has not released a statement on the incident.

It’s worth noting that the “Here With Me” singer is currently in the middle of his “Withered World Tour,” which is expected to make a stop in Minneapolis on Tuesday (Sept. 9). From there, the trek will sweep through Kansas City, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The European leg is slated to kick off in October, followed by a brief run in Australia come December.

In April, d4vd dropped his debut album, WITHERED, with a lone feature from Kali Uchis. The 17-song project included tracks like “Feel It” and “What Are You Waiting For.” On Sunday (Sept. 7), he announced a deluxe edition is set to arrive on Sept. 19.

“Every song [was] written exclusively by me on my phone, baby. This is a passion project I put together to make sure I didn't lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to [you] all,” d4vd wrote via Instagram. “Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this. Everyone ate their verses up.”