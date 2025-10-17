Image Image Credit Screenshot from BossMan Dlow’s “Big Dawg Status” visual Image Alt BossMan Dlow and OJ Da Juiceman post up for their “Big Dawg Status” collaboration Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The DrewFilmedIt-directed music video contrasts street roots with luxury visuals, highlighting the duo’s rise.

The release is part of a two-pack that also includes “Check Callin” — adding to BossMan Dlow’s musical momentum.

OJ Da Juiceman’s presence bridges eras of trap, linking BossMan Dlow’s new school energy with classic Southern rap legacy.

BossMan Dlow is keeping his foot on the gas with his new single, “Big Dawg Status,” featuring OJ Da Juiceman — one half of a two-pack that also includes “Check Callin.” Both songs arrived on Friday (Oct. 17) via Alamo Records and find the Florida rapper expanding on his signature mix of street authority and luxurious ambition.

Produced by B100, London Jae and Musik MajorX, “Big Dawg Status” delivers a slick, bass-heavy backdrop for BossMan Dlow’s confident wordplay. From the jump, he sets the tone with lines like, “Big diamonds dancin’ / Big dog s**t, I be in big boy mansions.” OJ Da Juiceman steps in to match the energy, firing off quotables about fast money and timeless grind: “Cartier Buffs on, mix-match the glasses / … / I ain’t in the NBA, but you know that I’ma score.” Together, they blend new school vibes with old school trap pedigree, connecting two eras of Southern hustle in a flex perfect for Instagram captions and luxury car playlists.

The track’s accompanying music video, directed by DrewFilmedIt, visualizes its “from the streets to success” message with sharp contrast. In one moment, BossMan Dlow, his dog and OJ Da Juiceman are posted up outside a modest home in the hood; in the next, they’re surrounded by marble floors and designer fits inside a sprawling mansion. Presumably, the shift represents the journey, growth and pride of leveling up without losing sight of where you started.

BossMan Dlow started rapping in 2019 while serving time in county jail. He quickly gained traction in Florida’s rap scene. His 2023 breakout, Too Slippery, and its Alamo re-release (2 Slippery) led to the viral success of “Get In With Me,” which peaked within the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a platinum certification. He’s since dropped Mr Beat the Road and his debut album, Dlow Curry, featuring Lil Baby, GloRilla and Ice Spice.