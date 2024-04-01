Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BossMan Dlow and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After plenty of collaborations, BossMan Dlow is setting his sights on GloRilla. On Thursday (Jan. 2) evening, the “Get In With Me” hitmaker made his move on the Memphis rapper via social media.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Dlow reposted pictures of GloRilla from her New Year’s celebration at LIV Miami. “Jesus Lord, help me. God, why did you take yo’ time with my wife like this?” the Too Slippery rapper wrote.

In the photos, GloRilla notably wore a plunging top with matching high-cut bottoms, to which she perfectly captioned, “Tryna make you be f**ked up bout me.” So far, she hasn’t publicly responded to Dlow. However, the two artists first worked together on 2024’s “Finesse (Remix),” which to date has over 48 million YouTube views.

In October of the same year, Dlow made a guest appearance on “STEP” from her debut studio album, GLORIOUS. “I want the all-black C8, can you that for me?” GloRilla spat on the Keelondn-produced record, to which he responded in the second verse, “Huh, I'ma cash out on a C8, bae, you know if you want, you get it/ Come here, love, I'll boss you up, let's start you a business.”

The duo reunited once more on Dlow Curry for a remix of the TikTok-viral “Shake Dat A** (Twerk Song).” The late album-of-the-year contender also featured contributions from Babyface Ray, NoCap, Lil Baby, French Montana and Ice Spice. Among the other fan favorites across the 20-song effort were “PJ,” “46th Street” and “Mo Chicken.”

GloRilla has been receiving significant attention lately, especially from her male peers. Some might recall NLE Choppa’s 2024 BET Awards interview, where he said the “TGIF” artist was “one more picture away” from securing a spot on his wish list: “She’s getting a little thicker. We see you. That a** [is] getting fat now, Glo.”