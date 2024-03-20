Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is a Beyoncé fan through and through. On Thursday (Oct. 17), during Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the Memphis native shared her ambitions to get the singer on GLORIOUS (Deluxe), which currently doesn’t have a release date.

“What’s a collab you want to do?” Reese asked, to which GloRilla replied, “Beyoncé.” She later recalled meeting the Lemonade artist at Michael Rubin’s all-white party in The Hamptons on the 4th of July: “I’m just drunk, I’m walking, [and] I just feel a tap on my shoulder. And I look, it was Beyoncé.”

“She was like, ‘Y’all come over here.’ I’m like, ‘Come over here to your section?’ Her security was standing on business — they weren’t trying to let us come over there — but her family was like, ‘Nah, she said she can come and stuff.’ I was nervous,” GloRilla detailed. “I can’t help it. Tears started coming down my face ‘cause I really love her that bad.”

On whether they’re in discussions of teaming up, the CMG artist admitted, “We ain’t talked about that yet. I be so scared every time I see her.” She later addressed the pop icon directly: “Beyoncé, I need that.”

GLORIOUS came out on Oct. 11 with a star-studded roster of contributors. Latto and Sexyy Red appeared on “PROCEDURE” and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” respectively. Meanwhile, “RAIN DOWN ON ME” included vocals from Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard and Chandler Moore.

It’s also worth mentioning that the LP was updated on Monday (Oct. 14) to include the K Carbon-assisted “NEVER FIND.” As for what’s next, GloRilla told Reese, “I’ma get ready for [a] tour next year, and I might put some more s**t out. I’ma let GLORIOUS do what it [does] for now.”

GloRilla was initially slated to embark on a solo trek for April’s Ehhthang Ehhthang. However, she ended up joining Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” as a supporting act.