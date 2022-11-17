Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bryson Tiller Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bryson Tiller has a double album in the pipeline. On Tuesday (May 27), the singer announced via Instagram that Solace & The Vices is “coming soon,” along with some information about what fans can expect.

According to the “Exchange” artist, Solace will be “somber, vulnerable” and essentially his “own personal therapy session.” He added, “[I’m] saying things I wouldn’t normally say out loud. [It’s] inspired by the season [in which] my life changed [forever]: fall.” Whether that means he’ll actually drop it in autumn is still up in the air, but judging by the cover, he’s definitely taking some cues from the season.

On the flip side, The Vices, whose album cover sees Tiller in a ski mask — reminiscent of the one from his “Whatever She Wants” video — is set to bring “fun, energetic, bars on bars, summer vibes.” The Kentucky native told his over 10 million followers that he’ll be tapping into his “other” side for the project.

Although Tiller didn’t share an official release date, fans can at least take comfort in knowing they’ll likely hear him perform some of the new tracks live if he decides to drop them within the next few months. He’s set to join Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” which will kick off its European leg on June 8. The trek will hit the states on July 30 and is scheduled to run through Oct. 18.

While fans await the new double LP, Tiller’s most recent solo drop was his self-titled fourth studio album, which arrived in April 2024. The 19-song effort arrived with “Attention,” “Ciao!” and “CALYPSO,” among other surefire cuts. It also contained collaborations with Victoria Monét and Clara La San.

Additionally, the “Don’t” hitmaker offered some wisdom for aspiring artists while teasing his upcoming Brutal Industry brand — which he's previously hinted will include anime, merch and more — on Tuesday. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tiller penned, “Aspiring artists always ask if the hate gets to me. It used to, until I realized we’re all in this together. Love, hate — we need both. Life is about balance and perspective.”

Tiller seems to be setting up a bold new chapter with Solace & The Vices — one that splits his sound in two, shows his complexity and celebrates just how far he has come. Whether fans stick around for the introspection or the turn-up, this double drop is shaping up to be a defining moment in his catalog.