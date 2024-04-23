Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown has never had a problem staying in the spotlight, whether it be onstage, online, or in the culture at large. Now, two decades into a chart-dominating career that has spawned the likes of “Look At Me Now,” “No Guidance,” and most recently, “Residuals,” he’s celebrating the milestone with his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.”

Announced Thursday (March 27), the international run is Brown’s latest effort to remind fans — and maybe even himself — that he’s still one of R&B’s most enduring headliners, with Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker set to join as supporting acts. “So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans,” the 11:11 artist penned on Instagram alongside the flyer.

“I can't wait to see all y'all's beautiful faces. I'ma take y'all [through] these eras, but most importantly, give y'all my heart and soul,” the two-time Grammy winner added. Starting with the European leg, the tour will begin in Amsterdam on June 8, followed by stops in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Paris, to name a few. Unfortunately, Walker, who’s gearing up for Finally Over It, won’t be part of that stretch.

As for North America, the trio will sweep through Miami, Detroit, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and several other major cities starting on July 30. The trek wraps up in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 20.

The “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” Puts Two Decades Of Chris Brown's Growth On Display

Ultimately, the name “Breezy Bowl” — even if Brown borrowed it from last year’s Beyoncé Bowl — says it all. The tour is a celebration of the R&B powerhouse’s sheer staying power. From the teen heartthrob behind “Run It!” to the hitmaker that gave us 2013’s “Loyal,” and now the more introspective version we hear on tracks like “Residuals,” he’s cycled through more eras than most artists ever get the chance to.

Whether fans locked in during the F.A.M.E. era or jumped on board somewhere between Indigo and 11:11, the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” is Brown’s clever way of putting all those chapters under one roof.