Key Takeaways:

The Harlem rapper claims J. Cole promised either a new collaboration or an appearance on his “It Is What It Is” podcast.

Cam’ron is also seeking co-writer credit and a full accounting of the song’s earnings, which he believes top $500,000.

The lawsuit centers on a broken agreement tied to their track “Ready ’24.”

It looks like rappers dragging rappers into court is becoming a trend. Cam’ron is reportedly suing J. Cole over their collaborative song "Ready '24."

The track in question originally appeared on Cole’s 2024 mixtape Might Delete Later. Besides featuring bars from Cam’ron, the song is produced by T-Minus, DZL, WU10 and AzizTheShake.

Per TMZ, Cam’ron claims in the lawsuit that Cole agreed to a future collaboration in exchange for writing the lyrics and contributing a verse to the song. Or, if the collab didn’t happen, the North Carolina rapper would appear on the Harlem artist’s "It Is What It Is" podcast.

However, Cam’ron says that two years after they recorded the song, J. Cole hasn’t delivered on either promise despite their agreement. The “Oh Boy” rapper said the track was recorded back in 2022, and he was in communication with Cole from July 2023 through April 2024. But Cam’ron claims that Cole kept saying he was unavailable for the podcast, and another song never manifested.

For his supposed trouble, Cam’ron is seeking co-writer credit on “Ready '24" as well as a proper accounting of how much money the song generated. The Purple Haze creator believes the tune, which flips the same Barbara Mason sample in the Diplomats record “I’m Ready,” made north of $500,000 and he wants his share of the income it generated. As of time of reporting, the song is still available on DSPs like Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify.

Recently, there have been a number of examples of Hip Hop-related litigation. Cam’ron himself was allegedly set to be sued by Damon Dash for defamation. However, that lawsuit hasn’t come to fruition thus far. A recent lawsuit that has gained major attention, though, is Drake suing his own record label for allegedly aiding Kendrick Lamar in defaming him with “Not Like Us.” Unfortunately for Drake, a judge dismissed the lawsuit in early October. Drake’s team is officially seeking an appeal.

As for Cam’ron’s lawsuit, there has been no word from Cole’s team so far. It seems like a phone call between these two is way past due.