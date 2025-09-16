Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam’ron and Adrien Broner before their “It Is What It Is” meetup Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Adrien Broner was removed mid-interview from “It Is What It Is” after repeated comments toward co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

Cam’ron intervened after prior warnings, reinforcing boundaries and professionalism on set.

The moment quickly went viral, with behind-the-scenes footage teased for later release.

Cam’ron and Ma$e’s “It Is What It Is” added another headline-making moment this week when boxing star Adrien Broner stopped by as a guest — only to get booted from the set after making inappropriate comments directed toward Stat Baby.

The episode opened with the usual sponsor shoutouts and banter before turning to Broner’s expertise in the boxing world. The Cincinnati native spoke emotionally about his connection to Terence “Bud” Crawford, noting that Crawford once attended his late coach’s funeral. “I’m forever embedded with him. He’s a good n**ga,” Broner said before praising Crawford’s dominance in the recent Canelo Álvarez fight. He also predicted Gervonta “Tank” Davis would “clip” Jake Paul in their upcoming bout.

Broner used the spotlight to announce that he intends to dedicate the next three to five years to boxing before retiring, vowing to chase every belt in the 140-pound division. “If you got a belt at [that weight], I’m coming to get it,” he told the Harlem duo.

As the conversation drifted into lighter moments, tension began to build. Broner repeatedly made comments about Stat Baby, including telling her she resembled singer Coco Jones and interjecting with flirty asides. While the crew (including recurring analyst Arabia Tillery) initially laughed it off, Cam eventually stepped in after feeling the line was crossed.

“Hey, we're gonna have to ask you to go, my n**ga,” Cam’ron said firmly 16 minutes into the video. “I’ma pay you for your time for being here. I appreciate you... But you can’t violate, bro. I told you that.”

Broner, visibly surprised, tried to downplay his remarks, but Cam held his ground, pointing out that he had already warned him. The tense moment ended with Cam maintaining professionalism by ensuring Broner would still be compensated for his appearance. Once Broner received his payment and left the studio, a message appeared on screen promising behind-the-scenes footage of the moment later in the day.