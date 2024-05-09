Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are officially an item, maybe. On Monday (May 12) night, the two made their first public appearance together courtside at the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks playoff game.

According to E! News, the “Up” rapper and NFL wide receiver entered Madison Square Garden holding hands. Inside, they found themselves among plenty of good company, including Steve Stoute, Mary J. Blige, Kendall Jenner, and other familiar faces. “Celeb row is packed for Game 4,” ESPN captioned a clip of the rumored couple.

Coming off her Met Gala moment, Cardi B wore a leather skirt paired with a matching top, while Diggs matched her fly in double denim and Chrome Hearts Timberlands. Take a look below.

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Have Been Rumored To Be Dating Since October 2024

The Celtics-Knicks game might've been the first time the two were officially spotted out together, but they've actually been linked as early as October 2024, fueled largely by speculation from DJ Akademiks and Offset accusing Cardi B of cheating while pregnant. “I’ma let people think what they wanna think,” she said on Instagram Live around that time.

Then, on Valentine's Day the next year, the two were seen together again. TMZ acquired video footage of the pair “arriving [at] a Miami hotel in the wee hours of Saturday morning.” The outlet further noted that they went to a New York nightclub with each other the previous week.

Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Is Stefon Diggs Cardi B’s First Official Boo Since Offset?

Though neither of them has officially confirmed they're dating, Cardi B and Diggs' courtside moment suggests they're possibly ready to go public, or, at the very least, testing the waters. If so, it would mark the Grammy winner’s first relationship since filing for divorce from Offset in 2024. The two musicians notably share three kids: Kulture, Wave, and another daughter (rumored name Blossom) the Invasion of Privacy artist welcomed during their split.