Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii, ASAP Rocky and Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the words of Law Roach, “They done f**ked up and made the Met [Gala] Black!” On fashion’s biggest night, that was certainly the case, thanks in part to some of rap and R&B’s favorites.

Joining the likes of Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour were co-chairs ASAP Rocky and Pharrell — who came through with some Louis Vuitton looks for our faves — the exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” delivered big.

Just like every year, rap’s leading ladies like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and the genre’s new It Girl, Doechii, brought their A-game to the red carpet. Meanwhile, Pusha T, Future and London’s Central Cee held it down for the guys. See the best-dressed rappers and R&B stars from the 2025 Met Gala below.

Teyana Taylor

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Teyana Taylor is a Harlem native through and through, so we expected nothing less from her. The “Gonna Love Me” artist hit the red carpet in a three-piece pinstripe suit with a red vest underneath. With the help of Oscar Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the look also included a red cape embroidered with "Harlem Rose" along its train — possibly homage to “Rose In Harlem” from her sophomore album, K.T.S.E.

ASAP Rocky

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

A few days before the event, ASAP Rocky told Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast he still didn’t “know what the hell” he was going to wear. Instead of settling on one of the usual big-name designers, the TESTING rapper wore a custom design from his very own AWGE. Dressed almost entirely in black, save for a few details like his shirt and some accessories, he unsurprisingly looked great.

Nicki Minaj

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

For better or worse, pinstripes seemed to be everywhere on the red carpet. Fortunately, Minaj’s Thom Browne dress stood out as one of the stronger looks. It included flowers cascading down her right shoulder, and as we’ve come to expect, the “FTCU” hitmaker wore long acrylics to match.

Rihanna

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

RiRi, as usual, came prepared to stun. Though her baby bump is what left the internet in shambles, the "Kiss It Better" songstress' skirt suit and cropped tuxedo jacket by Marc Jacobs were equally stunning. Arguably, her accessories helped make the look: a polka-dot tie and an absolutely massive chapeau.

Doechii

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Doechii was admittedly “a little nervous” about attending her first Met Gala, but looking as great as she did, there was no reason to be. The “Anxiety” creator stepped out in white shorts and a monogram coat from Louis Vuitton, courtesy of Pharrell. “It feels really good,” she said about being at the event. “This is one of the biggest nights in fashion, and for it to be so Black, I’m present. I’m here.”

Pusha T

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Another amazing LV look, Pusha T — aka “Mr. Put That S**t On” himself — arrived at the Met Gala in a burgundy suit that had an ombre-like effect, thanks to crystals cascading down from his shoulders.

Megan Thee Stallion

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

At last, our favorite Hot Girl returned to the Gala, this time in Michael Kors. Megan completed the silver gown with a three-tiered bedazzled ponytail inspired by the legendary Josephine Baker. Apart from her outfit, which looked absolutely amazing, no doubt, Megan also went viral for breaking Wintour’s no-phone rule.

Cardi B

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Cardi B in a suit wasn’t exactly in our cards for 2025, but now we can’t unsee it. She wore a Burberry creation by designer Daniel Lee, who told Vogue, “The tailored coat was made using green baroque velvet damask, similar to something you would see in an old British stately home. We love how this moves when Cardi walks.”

Doja Cat

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

It probably didn’t shock anyone to see Doja Cat wearing Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala. After all, just a day earlier, she previewed “JEALOUS TYPE” in the designer’s summer campaign. For the red carpet, the rap superstar wore a pinstripe bodysuit in — surprise — another bold cat print: ocelot.

Future

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The red carpet was seemingly the start of a new era for Future, who ditched his blonde dreads. It might be a hot take, but the new look is actually pretty great (and seemed to reverse his age a bit, too). Outfit-wise, the HNDRXX artist wore Louis Vuitton.