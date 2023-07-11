Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B has welcomed her third child. On Thursday (Sept. 12), the New York rapper shared photos of herself and her newborn, whom she privately gave birth to on Sept. 7.

While Cardi didn’t reveal the baby’s name, she did let fans know the gender: a girl. “The prettiest lil’ thing,” read the caption of her Instagram post, which also included images of Offset and their previous two kids, Kulture and Wave.

“How [are] you sexy giving birth!? Congrats, Bardi,” Queen Naija penned in the comments section. Teyana Taylor said, “Congrats, mama” with rose emojis, while the Grammy-winning musician’s “Tomorrow 2” collaborator, GloRilla, wrote, “Congratulations, [cousin].” Yung Miami, B. Simone, and Natalie Nunn were among the other celebrities who showed their support.

Cardi first announced her pregnancy in August. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you,” she said alongside pictures of herself in a belly-bearing red dress. “You have brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, [and] what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and [tests lying] down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” she continued.

Unfortunately, the reveal of her new baby came with the news of her divorce from Offset after six years. Since going public in 2017, their relationship has had its ups and downs. For instance, the “Up” rapper moved to end the marriage in September 2020, only to drop the petition two months later.

Despite everything, they two rappers have managed to co-parent well, as evidenced by their time spent together for Wave’s 3rd birthday on Aug. 31.