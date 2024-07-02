Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images, and Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is back outside for Paris Fashion Week 2024. The talented songstress has been in the headlines for her public divorce from rapper Offset, but she has been seemingly unbothered and enjoying life while attending various fashion shows in Paris.

On the way out of her hotel on Sunday (Sept. 29), she stopped to do a brief interview with popular social media page, “Fits From The Streets.” During the quick chat, the fashion icon revealed her faux fur-lined all beige ensemble was from Italian fashion house Dsquared2. She then highlighted Teyana Taylor and Rihanna as two of her style inspirations, alongside her own team members: stylist Kollin Carter and creative director Patientce Foster.

Earlier in the clip, she mentioned that she enjoys wearing high-fashion brands but also feels confident wearing fast fashion brands like Fashion Nova and Shein; it all depends on her mood.

Referring to her style, she stated that she likes to dress chic but also still enjoys dressing “thotty.” Being from the Bronx, NY, is a big part of where she pulls inspiration from fashion-wise. This is not the first time that she has shown love to Rihanna.

In an interview with Stationhead radio, the “Bodak Yellow” emcee claimed, “Now that I'm at the level that I'm at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and JAY-Z." She continued, "And I'm not just saying it to kiss ass or anything. I just feel like they're so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she's a whole billionaire.” Prior to being in the music industry, Cardi mentioned that she used to look at her mom and other dancers in clubs as inspiration on how to move.

Her recent divorce has become a topic of conversation all over social media. On Instagram Live, she mentioned, “A n**ga thinks that they can just buy a b**ch. I love me, s**t, but you can’t buy me no more, motherf**ker. I find it funny that n**gas think they can f**k on anything, but when I start talking to n**gas, you wanna threaten me with taking s**t that I f**king worked my ass off for.”

During her monologue, Offset chimed in accusing her of sleeping with another man while she was pregnant. While she seemingly confirmed the rumor on social media, many fans are debating whether she was right or wrong to move on after being cheated on multiple times during her marriage to the former member of The Migos.