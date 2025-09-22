Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs during 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B is set to perform at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York City, stepping in after The Weeknd’s withdrawal.

The Bronx rapper previously performed at the festival in 2018 and is returning just after dropping her latest album, AM I THE DRAMA?.

Fans can stream the event live on YouTube, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and more.

Cardi B’s already celebrated album rollout for her new album, AM I THE DRAMA?, just got an unexpected boost. The Hip Hop superstar is now headlining the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday (Sept. 27).

The Bronx rapper will be replacing The Weeknd, who, on Monday (Sept. 22), announced he will not be appearing as previously scheduled. “I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen,” the singer wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply.”

The Global Citizen Festival is held annually at the Great Lawn in Central Park. Fans can choose to purchase tickets or take action via the Global Citizen app to win free tickets.

“We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival lineup,” Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO and co-founder, said in a press statement. “She’s an outstanding performer, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion. We wish The Weeknd support and want to thank him and his fans for all taking action with us to help end extreme poverty.”

Cardi B is certainly familiar with the festival — she was on stage at the event in September 2018, performing hits from her then-new debut album Invasion of Privacy. Despite her hectic schedule, she is excited about her unexpected return.

“This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause,” she said in a statement. “New York City — see you Saturday. Let’s get it!”

If you can’t make it to New York City, you can stream the 2025 Global Citizen Festival on YouTube, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, iHeartRadio and other outlets. The concert is being hosted by actor Hugh Jackman and other headlining acts include Shakira, Tyla, Ayra Starr and Mariah the Scientist.