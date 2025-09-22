Image Image Credit Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2025 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

And just like that, Cardi B’s new album is already certified platinum. The Bronx rapper’s sophomore project became an immediate hit with fans, and its sales numbers matching the hype is a sweet bonus.

AM I THE DRAMA?, the “Bodak Yellow” artist's newest album, released on Friday (Sept. 19) and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America before the end of the day.

“Congratulations [Cardi B]! Her brand new album, AM I THE DRAMA?, is out now and already RIAA certified Platinum, featuring the certified 9x Platinum hit ‘WAP’ and 5x Platinum ‘UP’” the RIAA announced on X that Friday afternoon.

While Cardi B put in work to get the word out about her new album for weeks, she’s already quite familiar with the RIAA. Each of the songs on her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy, were all certified platinum by 2022. The achievement was the first for a female rapper.

Although she went platinum in a day, a clearly pregnant Cardi B promoted her album all weekend via a series of meet and greets throughout New York City and even down to Pennsylvania. She posted a recap from a Queens event — set to “ErrTime” from her new album — on her socials.

A bunch of hilarious pictures and videos of Cardi B interacting with fans have started making their way online. Whether she’s twerking while pregnant or getting gifted dolls that look like her, she was undeniably enjoying the moment. In one clip, soundtracked by her Bia diss song “Pretty & Petty,” she playfully puts a fan in a headlock.

Cardi B’s not done making her rounds, either. In fact, she has a meet and greet scheduled in Atlanta at the DBS store on Monday (Sept. 22). After a packed weekend of fan interaction, she took to her Instagram Stories to offer some instructions. “Please bring deodorant. Please brush your teeth. Please wash your feet,” Cardi said. “Bring some water, bring some soda, bring some ice. I don’t want y’all dying out there because I heard there’s going to be a lot of people. But I’ma to meet each and every single one of you motherf**ckas at the DBS store, Hotlanta, let’s go!”