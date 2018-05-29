Image Image Credit Maya Dehlin Spach / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B has a lot of questions regarding the final season of “You,” many of which will finally be answered when it premieres on April 24. In the meantime, the Grammy Award winner reacted to the first official trailer, which sees Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returning to New York, on Tuesday (March 11).

“I just love this show. I am so famous that I could see the preview,” she joked a few seconds into watching the two-minute clip. Season 5 picks up with Joe seemingly falling for a new character, Bronte, despite claiming he’s buried his “old self.” Of course, his wife, Kate Lockwood, and son, Henry Goldberg, are still in the picture — which admittedly makes everything all the more interesting.

“Who’s doing the killing?” Cardi B asked. “Who’s raising the boy?” As to be expected with the series, Joe doesn’t appear to be turning over a new leaf anytime soon. There’s still plenty of blood, deceit and obsession to go around, hopefully with Tati Gabrielle returning to portray Marienne Bellamy.

“I cannot wait. Oh my God, I gotta watch this season,” the “Up” artist said. “I gotta finish my album so I can watch this season in peace,” she added, referring to her long-overdue sophomore effort, which was supposed to be released in 2024.

Cardi B And “You” Actor Penn Badgley Go Way Back

It only makes sense that Cardi B would be the one to tease the new “You” trailer, especially considering her long history of viral moments with Badgley. While speaking at Netflix’s “In Conversation with You” in 2021, the actor praised her for having “such an authentic relationship” with social media. “To me, it’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that’s why people like her so much,” he said.

“OMFG, he knows me!!” Cardi B wrote in disbelief on X. Afterward, Badgley quote-tweeted the post with, “I-.” The two subsequently swapped profile pictures on the platform, followed by Netflix changing their bio on the platform to read, “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in season four of ‘You’!"

The Bronx rapper unfortunately never made that cameo — at least, not yet — but “I Like It” did play in the backdrop of Joe dismembering a body on the opening episode of Season 4. Special appearance or not, Cardi B’s ongoing love for “You” has already made her an honorary part of the show’s legacy.