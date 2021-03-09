Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite only having one album under her belt, Cardi B’s influence on Hip Hop is completely undeniable. Around midnight on Thursday (Jan. 16), the “Up” hitmaker took a moment to remind her followers that many of their favorite female artists in the genre owe some of their success to her groundbreaking debut.

“Labels have literally told me [to] my face, ‘We started female rappers because of the success that you have.’ Even the rappers that were rapping around the same time as me, too, have said it themselves,” Cardi B said via X Spaces. “Even Kash Doll herself. She’ll say it herself.”

“Labels were being real hard around 2017 with female rappers no matter how good you rap, no matter how good you, no matter how good [you were at] anything,” she further explained. “It just wasn't being done.”

Cardi B then claimed that it took “Bodak Yellow” for record labels to see that “you could really make money with female rappers and that female rappers [are] the new wave.”

In 2021, “Bodak Yellow” made Cardi B the first female rapper in RIAA history to have a diamond-certified single. Adding to her already meteoric run, she clinched two more certifications with “I Like It” from Invasion of Privacy and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” The only other woman in Hip Hop to achieve the feat, as most would expect, is Nicki Minaj.

“All these b**ches will never admit it, but it’s the truth,” Cardi B continued during the X Spaces session. “Per usual, people will always try to discredit everything I do.” Moments later, the artist confessed to having “crashed the f**k out” on Tuesday (Jan. 14), the same day she claimed Offset and his mom “robbed” her.

If fans are lucky enough, Cardi B’s long-teased sophomore effort is expected to come out in 2025. She has been teasing the project since 2019.