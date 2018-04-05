Image Image Credit Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It seems like Cardi B isn’t taking a break. A little over a week after welcoming her third child with Offset, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared footage of herself at the gym.

“Since I’m off tonight, I’m doing a late-night gym session. No heavy lifting, no weight, just straight [StairMaster] until next week, and I start with [my trainer, Plemmie Lawson],” she captioned her Instagram Story. “Remember, ladies, this is my third baby. With my other two babies, I was still on bed rest [during] my first week postpartum.”

“It’s personal,” Cardi wrote in a separate post, which showed that she burned 241 calories in 30 minutes. The “I Like It” rapper gave birth to her now-youngest child on Sept. 7 — Kulture and Wave Cephus were born in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Kulture was notably born just a few months after Invasion of Privacy hit streaming services. The project won a Grammy for Best Rap Album and spawned massively successful hits like “Be Careful,” the 21 Savage-assisted “Bartier Cardi,” and “I Do” featuring SZA.

Now, the New York rapper is doing it in reverse, with her second album expected to be released before this year wraps up. “Now is crunch time, on my kids,” she wrote via Twitter, along with a CD emoji.

Cardi has openly discussed her post-baby figure many times, especially when it comes to balancing motherhood and staying in shape — even after having had a breast lift and liposuction. “Besides the fact that my body is a little bit more voluptuous now, I just feel like I have turned into a real woman,” she told ELLE in 2023. “I’m not a kid anymore — when it comes to my body, when it comes to my mentality, [and] when it comes to how I move. Sometimes it’s crazy when I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m a mom.’ But I’m a cool mom. I’m a hot mom.”