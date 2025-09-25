Image Image Credit Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty and Latto at Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“ErrTime (Remix)” showcases Latto’s lyrical spin on a fan-favorite track from Cardi B’s new album.

Latto replaces Cardi B’s second verse, adding fresh bars that reference both artists and the album title.

The remix arrives just days after the Bronx rapper dropped a “Bonus Edition” version of her sophomore project with a new track, “Don’t Do Too Much.”

Cardi B and Latto know how to deliver a hit each and every time. On Wednesday (Sept. 24) night, the rappers joined forces for the remix of “ErrTime,” one of the many fan favorites from the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s latest album, AM I THE DRAMA?

The updated version keeps most of the original intact but replaces Cardi B’s second verse with Latto’s. “Pop out, brand new body like I'm Cardi in this motherf**ker / B**ch, I'm giving belt out like karate in this motherf**ker,” the Atlanta rapper spits.

Later on, Latto references her own nickname and the album itself: “Big Mama, f**k the small talk, what's the word, Ski? / I must be the drama, way he drop 200 first beat.” She was a natural fit for the collaboration, considering Cardi B mentioned her in the refrain on both the original and the remix: “Bad yellow b**ch, look like Latto in this motherf**ker.” Take a listen to the song below.

AM I THE DRAMA? arrived last Friday (Sept. 19) to glowing reviews from fans and critics alike. The 23-song project found Cardi B reuniting with Kehlani on “Safe,” taking shots at BIA on “Pretty & Petty,” and revisiting her split from Offset on “Shower Tears.” The LP also featured the likes of Summer Walker, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo, among others.

According to Billboard, Cardi B’s sophomore effort is likely to debut at No. 1 on the 200 chart, possibly with more than 200,000 album-equivalent units sold. As the publication noted, there were no other “debuts of its size to compete with.” That, plus fans have waited seven long years and she released several CD and vinyl variations.

Speaking of variations, Cardi B released another bonus edition of AM I THE DRAMA? on Tuesday (Sept. 23). The expanded version introduced one new song: “Don’t Do Too Much.”