Key Takeaways:

Kehlani shared behind-the-scenes moments from the video shoot, calling Cardi B a “f**kin’ powerhouse.”

The two artists previously worked together on “Ring” in 2018, making this a full-circle moment.

Fans are celebrating the reunion on “Safe,” a standout track from Cardi B’s new album.

Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore effort, AM I THE DRAMA?, arrived at midnight (Sept. 19). Alongside it came the visual companion for “Safe,” featuring Kehlani. Taking to Instagram, the “Folder” singer celebrated the milestone with a touching message for her longtime collaborator.

“Congratulations, my heart,” Kehlani began. “Watching you do this pregnant twice now? Inspirational.” Notably, Cardi was expecting when she released Invasion of Privacy in 2018, the same year the pair teamed up for the LP’s “Ring” video.

“My second time walking onto set and being mind blown, seeing a little tiny person with a big ol’ belly on set for hours and hours being a complete joy. I’m really proud of you,” the singer-songwriter continued. “I’m really honored to witness you. Really inspired by you, honestly, you’re such a f**kin’ powerhouse.”

“You’ve built something that can never be taken away from you, all while being a bada** mom! You deserve everything, girlie. Thanks for calling me again. We [are] not the little ‘Ring’ girls from 2018 anymore,” they added. Alongside the touching words, Kehlani also dropped some behind-the-scenes shots from the "Safe" video shoot, including a hilarious clip of them humping the air.

It’s obviously been a really great year for both Kehlani and Cardi. “Folded” became the Bay Area native’s highest-charting solo single on the Billboard Hot 100, landed their first Top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart, and more recently, inspired covers from Jacquees and Brandy.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning rapper is glowing through her pregnancy journey with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. She also finally delivered the album fans have been waiting seven years for. AM I THE DRAMA? features collaborations with Tyla, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, and many more. She’ll promote the album with her meet-and-greet tour over the weekend, then hit the road officially in February 2026.