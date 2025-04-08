Image Image Credit WWE/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B used her WWE SummerSlam 2025 gig to tease a track from her forthcoming album, ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

She followed up the performance with an official snippet on X.

As a fan who attended the event revealed, Cardi B also left envelopes on attendees’ windshields with codes for album preorders.

Cardi B took center ring at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend. During the massive wrestling event, she brought her signature flair to the squared circle and used the moment to tease a new song from her highly anticipated sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?

Draped in a dramatic black feathered gown, the Bronx rapper took up hosting duties on Saturday (Aug. 2), walking out to the unreleased track and hyping up the roaring crowd at New York’s Barclays Center. Although many wondered if she might get physical in the ring, the artist kept her involvement strictly on-mic and used her platform to shout out wrestling stars like Randy Orton and Logan Paul.

“We are coming to you live from the Tri-State!” she yelled to the crowd. “We are making history tonight because tonight is the [first-ever] two-day SummerSlam… People [are] going to be talking about this forever!”

Shortly after her appearance aired, she took to X to pair the moment with a clearer snippet of the untitled song. “I’m turnt up at the party / I’m geeking out my body / She shake and clap it for me / These b**ches love some Cardi,” the Grammy Award winner raps. The hook repeats the catchphrase-like “Hello, it’s me,” a not-so-subtle announcement that her return to the top of the charts is imminent.

Cardi B didn’t stop at snippets to promote her album, either. SummerSlam attendees who drove to the event appeared to receive parking tickets which turned out to be promotional flyers. According to a Cardi B fan account on X, the envelopes contained QR codes to preorder AM I THE DRAMA?, which is currently slated for a Sept. 19 release.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised Cardi B’s energy and unpredictability in an interview with Billboard back in June, saying, “I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B... Whatever she’s going to do is what she’s going to do.” He added, “She’s a lot of fun to work with... We’re thrilled to be working with her.”

Overall, her presence left even more of a lasting impression on both fans and wrestlers alike. In the past, WWE superstars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez even pitched a potential tag-team match against Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.