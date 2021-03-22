Image Image Credit Antony Jones / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at Spotify Beach Cannes Lions 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B’s sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? is finally on its way, but not without a little drama of its own. After announcing the project’s release date and pre-orders, critics took issue with seeing older hits like “WAP” and “Up” on the 23-song tracklist. However, on Wednesday (June 25), the Grammy Award-winning rapper took to X to clear things up for the “last and only time.”

“This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this,” she wrote, explaining that “WAP” and “Up” are two of her “biggest songs.” The Bronx native continued, “My fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on [Invasion of Privacy] all the time… They deserve a home.”

Cardi B added, “I let haters make me not submit ‘WAP’ for the Grammys, and at this point, I’m giving my fans what they want! These two songs don’t even count for first-week sales, so what are y'all even crying about?” While she's right about standalone singles not contributing to first-week sales, they do count toward RIAA certifications, which explains why AM I THE DRAMA? moved over 1.5 million units stateside on the same day pre-orders went live.

“Do [y’all] say anything when all these [artists] pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly,” the hitmaker said. She concluded, “Go cry about it!!!”

The album will also house “Outside,” the highly anticipated single that Cardi B dropped last Friday (June 20). As Rap-Up previously reported, the track name-dropped LeBron and Savannah James, A’ja Wilson, and even referenced her new beau Stefon Diggs’ NFL team, the New England Patriots. AM I THE DRAMA? is set to drop on Sept. 19.