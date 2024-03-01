Image Image Credit Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B may be pregnant with her third child, but she's not letting that slow her down or tolerating any foolishness. On Wednesday (Aug. 21), the New York rapper fired back at a social media critic who claimed she was bleaching her skin.

The comment came in response to a photo of the musician alongside her best friend, Star Brim. She responded, “Bleaching while pregnant?” along with three unamused face emojis.

Cardi B continued, “Why must y'all be so dumb? Actually, no! I’m pregnant, I’m slightly anemic, [and] this baby [is] sucking all the energy off my body to the point [that] I’m pale. [My] eyes [are] sunken, [my] veins [are] green [as f**k], [and I] can’t tan under the sun ‘cause I get hot super fast and dizzy. [Please] stop thinking with your a**hole!”

The forthcoming bundle of joy will be the newest addition to Cardi B's growing family. Kulture, her eldest daughter, was born in July 2018, while Wave, the soon-to-be middle child, arrived in September 2021. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shares both children with Offset.

The news of Cardi B’s pregnancy arrived on the heels of reports of her getting divorced from Offset — again. It marked her second time filing, with the first being amid their near-split in 2020, which she called off two months later.

“With every ending comes a new beginning,” Cardi B announced on Aug. 1. She added, “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love and my passion!”

The Grammy Award winner’s sophomore album is still expected to drop in 2024. So far, she’s unleashed “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami).” At the time of reporting, neither of the two tracks are confirmed to appear on the LP.