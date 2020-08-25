Image Image Credit MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On her collaboration with FendiDa Rappa, “Point Me 2,” Cardi B rapped, “And I'm ready with receipts, I be provin' s**t.” True to her lyrics, she responded to a lawsuit accusing her and Offset of using a Beverly Hills mansion as a video shoot location for "Like What (Freestyle)" without paying full price on Tuesday (Sept. 17).

"The problem is people [want to] find loopholes and get over, but iron your best suit, b**ch," the Grammy Award winner wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the alleged payment, which showed a transaction of $4,500. She further exclaimed, "I’ll see you in court!!!!"

The lawsuit claimed Cardi and Offset booked the place under the guise of shooting a TikTok video but ended up using it for her full-length visual effort. Now, the plaintiff is accusing them of trespassing, misrepresentation and unjust enrichment and demanding profits from the "Like What (Freestyle)" video — sitting at 27 million YouTube views to date — along with punitive damages.

“We paid those people $10,000 in cash to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day [at] 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, and we went over by one hour, which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March,” Cardi said in her defense. “There [were] cameras all over, and both the realtors and the owners [were] there the entire time… I got pics and videos of them on set!”

The Invasion of Privacy artist also brushed off the accusation of misleading the homeowners. She emphasized, "Why would it take us 24 hours to shoot a TikTok?"

Cardi gave birth to a baby girl earlier this month. She and Offset now have three children together, including Kulture and Wave, whose birthday they celebrated at the end of August. Though the pair have yet to reveal their newborn’s name, the New York rapper shared pictures with the whole family on Sept. 12.