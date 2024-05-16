Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images and Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kamala Harris lost the U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, with several celebrities — including those who backed her — reacting to the outcome online. Cardi B, who previously spoke at the VP's Milwaukee rally, voiced her frustration and shared some words of encouragement for the Democratic nominee later on Tuesday (Nov. 5) night.

As Trump pulled ahead in electoral votes, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote, “I hate y’all bad” on social media. Elsewhere, during an Instagram Live session, she said, “I see that Kamala didn’t come out to talk at Howard [University], and as strong as she is, I know that she’s probably emotional right now.” Notably, the former district attorney was scheduled to speak to supporters from her alma mater on election night but pulled out.

“I just hope that she knows that no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. I’m proud of her,” the Bronx star continued. “Women of color are proud of her. Y’all know how I felt at the beginning of the year. I didn’t want to vote for [anybody]. She changed my mind. I felt like she was very honest.”

In May, when Trump was still gearing up to run against Joe Biden, Cardi announced she’d be sitting out of voting in the election. Despite interviewing the 46th president in 2020, the rapper felt that “people got betrayed” in the years that followed him winning, largely due to unfulfilled promises, the high cost of living, and low wages.

“They kept her too much in the background. A lot of people were asking, ‘Well, what was Harris doing?’ and I know for a fact that she just didn’t have too much power last year,” Cardi explained during Tuesday's Instagram Live. “They put her in a position this year to practically save the day and she did a lot. I’m proud of her, and I hope that she’s proud of herself.”

Harris became the Democratic nominee after Biden unexpectedly withdrew from the race in July. Since then, artists like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Eminem, and Beyoncé have shown their support, with some speaking at events and others endorsing her via social media.