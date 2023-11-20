Image Image Credit BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Although Cardi B has always been vocal about politics, there are still naysayers who believe that she only discusses candidates when it benefits her. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 2), she directly addressed claims that she was paid a “hefty amount” to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

After coming out to a Democratic rally on behalf of Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the “Press” emcee finally got tired of seeing posts claiming that she was paid to make her speech, she said, “I did not get paid a dollar for this…I actually been talking about these topics for the past couple years FOR FREE on ALL my platforms!! Before I was a celebrity I was a product of poverty for 24 years so you not gonna tell me what I want to see in MY community.”

Following her poetic clap back, she shared a clip of her speech with a caption exclaiming, “Just 2 days ago Donald Trump said he’s gonna protect women whether they like it or not? Donnie please... Protection for women, especially if we're talking about maternal and mental healthcare, isn't telling them WHAT to do with their bodies it's supporting them and giving them the care they need for what THEY CHOOSE to do with their bodies!!!”

She followed up her post with another tweet comparing herself to Harris explaining, “Just like Kamala Harris, I have been the underdog and I have been underestimated!! My success always discredited!… Let me tell you something, women have to work ten times harder and perform ten times better and STILL our success comes with excuses… its because shes pretty or because she slept her way to the top.”

Cardi B joins A-list artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sexyy Red, Bad Bunny, Usher, GloRilla and more, who have all publicly endorsed VP Harris in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. She has been applauded for years for her advocacy around political topics, and it seems she is not slowing down anytime soon.

The popular songstress is slated to release her long-awaited sophomore album soon. There is currently no public-facing release date.