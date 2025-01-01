Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Cardi B has always moved with confidence. Before the magazine covers and award show stages, she spoke with conviction and carried herself like someone who knew exactly who she was. That energy shows up in her music, in her interviews and in the way she interacts with fans. She doesn’t shy away from her past or play down her growth. Everything is out in the open, and that honesty is part of her power.

The Bronx native doesn’t wait for approval or try to fit into anyone’s expectations, either. She owns her story without filters or apologies, embracing her flaws, celebrating her wins and staying true to herself through it all. Her hard-hitting lyrics reflect a woman who refuses to let anyone take credit for her confidence. They come straight from experience and raw truth. And no, this isn’t about bragging; it’s about being present, taking up space and refusing to shrink for anyone!

When you listen closely, her songs aren’t just meant for the club or the charts. They can lift your spirit, shift your mindset and remind you that it’s okay to loudly believe in yourself. If you’re ever in need of a boost, here are nine Cardi B lyrics that will help you feel seen, fine and ready to show up like only you can.

1. Bodak Yellow: “Little b**ch, you can't f**k with me if you wanted to”

On those rough days when nothing’s going right, but you still have to show up, say this line to yourself in the mirror. Say it with your chest and remember — they couldn’t touch you even on your worst day.

2. Drip: “S**t on these h**s / Light up my wrist on these h**s / Now I look down on these b**ches / I feel like I’m on stilts on these h**s”

When you accomplish something major — something they swore you couldn’t do — go ahead and tell Alexa to play “Drip,” and yell this part out at the top of your lungs. They’ll talk about you whether you’re down or up, so you might as well stunt on them.

3. I Like It: “I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance / I like proving n**gas wrong / I do what they say I can’t”

Just as soon as you glow up and move on, here comes that one guy who couldn’t treat you right but suddenly won’t leave you alone. It’s wild how quickly people switch up once they see you doing better without them.

4. Money Bag: “Wig be laid / Waist snatched / A** fat / Straight facts”

If there was a baddie starter pack, it would include everything in this line. It captures the confidence, attitude and unapologetic energy that all bad girls possess. If you’ve been in the gym all winter cooking up for summer, then this bar is for you!

5. She Bad: “I’m his favorite type of chick / Boujee, bad and thick / I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit all that a**”

For the girls who can rock both the latest runway collections and a good Fashion Nova look, you are clearly the ones to envy. You’ve mastered both high fashion and street style, letting it be known that style isn’t about the label, it’s how you own it.

6. Enough (Miami): “Me vs. you, and you know who they pickin’ / Cheap and expensive, you knowin’ the difference / You know that it’s hittin’, you know what it’s givin’”

It’s so easy to get caught up in comparing yourselves to others when everyone’s life seems perfect online. However, no matter the chatter or noise around you, always remember it’s you vs. yourself and that there are people genuinely rooting for your success.

7. Up: “B**ches say they f**king with me / Chances are they probably not”

Cardi B is serving a reality check here. Anyone thinking they can mess with her clearly hasn’t done their homework. She’s owning her power and throwing shade with zero hesitation. This line hits like a mic drop, reminding everyone who’s really running the show.

8. Tomorrow 2: “Ridin’ with my twin and ‘nem, and we all look good as f**k / She say she my opp but I don't know her, had to look her up”

This is the perfect lyric for when you’re rolling with your day ones, looking fly and untouchable. When someone tries to play with you, you already know they aren't on your level and don’t deserve your time. This line reminds you to keep your energy tight, trust your people and shut down the noise that’s not worth it. Confidence on 10.

9. Like What (Freestyle): “Classy and a c**t / Blocks and money getting spunt / Like, like what?”

Cardi B owns her fashion dominance with this bar. She’s classy but always ready to snap with an edge only she can pull off. She’s running the streets and the style game, stacking money and influence at the same time.