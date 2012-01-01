Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When Chris Brown first burst onto the scene, he was the boy who barely wanted to kiss a girl on camera. It was all puppy love and dancing his heart out, and honestly, that’s part of what made everybody fall for him. Fast forward almost 20 years, and he’s nowhere near that shy kid anymore. Brown has turned into a full-blown R&B heavyweight, and the way he talks on tracks now? Yeah, he’s grown grown.

His cute little flirty lines turned into songs that sound like late-night texts you probably shouldn’t be answering. The “Under The Influence” crooner’s confidence took over the music in the best way. Brown has never been the type to stay stuck in one lane, and you can hear the way he’s leveled up with every album. One minute he’s pulling you in with a love song, and the next he’s talking real reckless — and somehow it all just makes sense.

Watching him go from teenage heartthrob to certified problem has been a journey. And when it comes to sexy lyrics, Breezy doesn’t play around. Let’s get into some of the lines that remind you exactly why he’s been able to keep a chokehold on R&B for two decades.

1. 2012: “We gon’ do it like it’s ‘bout to be the end of the world / And they depending on us / To make Earth-shaking love / As we lay down”

The RCA Records signee turns up the heat in "2012,” describing an encounter so intense that it could quite literally shake the earth. There’s no tiptoeing around it — he’s giving you that end-of-the-world kind of passion. The track carries so much energy and paints this scene in which every movement and every kiss counts because time is running out. You get the sense that this is more than just love; this is a world-changing moment wrapped in sheets.

2. 2012: “I got that pillow for your knees right here / Baby, can you make it disappear?”

This line sets the mood with a seductive and smooth vibe. Brown is letting you know that he's got your comfort and needs in mind, while still keeping the energy right. In that context, the "pillow for your knees" makes sure you know his focus is on you, as well as the connection and chemistry between you two, rather than just the physical.

3. Drown In It: “Shawty I’ll be splashin’ in your deep end / Hydrate me, oh, baby / Come sit that right on my face / I wanna drown in it”

For “Drown In It,” he goes all in with these lyrics, and there's no room for misinterpretation. The Virginia native creates an unapologetically intense atmosphere of raw desire. His imagery is vivid, and almost surreal, making you feel like you’re drowning in the moment. You can’t help but get pulled into the scene he’s describing. There, everything else fades away and only the two of you exist.

4. Who’s Gonna (NOBODY): “My face is your pony / And I want you to ride it / So I can drink your rivers down, you quench my thirst, babe”

Brown knows exactly how to turn bold descriptions into an irresistible invitation. He uses a playful metaphor in these lines from “Who’s Gonna (NOBODY)” to get across just how deep his desire runs. There’s something magnetic about the way the award-winning singer describes the moment, pulling you into a world where nothing matters except the connection between the two of you. His words drip with a confidence and lust that can’t be ignored.

5. Sip: “Promise I’m not cocky / I just know I can f**k you right / Give me the time of day, babe / And I’m gon’ make it last all night with you”

It's clear that Brown has no time for modesty in "Sip.” He’s speaking directly to you, telling you exactly what he’s capable of and how he’s going to make it an unforgettable night. It’s that kind of blunt self-assurance that makes this line stick. The chart-topping artist makes it clear that it’s not just talk — he’s going to deliver. There’s no guessing what’s on his mind, and that’s exactly what makes this line so magnetic.

6. Get Off: “I wanna put my tongue where your thong is / Baby as long as you just give me both lips, who your daddy?”

The 11:11 creator doesn’t waste any time being subtle with this one. He lays it all out, and somehow it still sounds so smooth, as if it’s the most natural thing in the world. This line leaves nothing to the imagination, and for some reason, you want to hear it again and again. The mix of boldness and smooth delivery in this lyric from "Get Off" sets it apart.

7. Under The Influence: “I can make it hurricane on it / 100 bands make it rain on it / Tie it up, put a chain on it / Make you tattoo my name on it”

Brown brings a whole storm in “Under The Influence,” giving you a little taste of opulence and raw desire. He’s making it rain but it’s not just money; you’re now his, and he’s pouring everything he’s got into the moment. This bold line mixes wealth and sensuality in a way that only he can.

8. Sexy: “Sexy, tease me with your lingerie / Water drippin’ on me / Do what you want to do, talk dirty / Look me in the eyes and say ‘Ooh f**k me please’”

This is one of those lines that has you realizing, "Oh, I might actually like it a little rough." Brown is commanding the room, pushing boundaries and making it clear he’s here to take charge. It’s playful, but not the cute kind! This “Sexy” line is all about confidence and control, and it’ll have you embracing every bold moment. When he looks you dead in the eyes and drops that line, you know you're in for a ride you won't forget.

9. Beg For It: “Tell me your favorite love song girl / I’m gonna play it while your toes curl / Girl, what you sayin’? / Speak your mind / Tell me what you like”

The hitmaker seems to take a softer approach in “Beg For It,” bringing the romance, but still keeping his signature desire. This lyric is all about setting the mood, getting you to open up and listening to what you need. It focuses on connecting in a way that feels personal and real. When he asks you to tell him what you like, he’s showing you that he’ll tune in to your needs.

10. Freak: “If you don’t like to listen, baby, you gon’ cheat yourself / Man, I had to eat the p**sy, ain't gon’ eat itself”

Brown goes there with this one. While it's a bit audacious, there’s something undeniably sexy about how direct he is in “Freak.” This line leaves little to the imagination, but that’s what makes it stand out — Brown isn’t holding back, and it feels like an invitation into a world of unapologetic passion. It’s raw, real and everything you expect from him.

11. Like A Virgin Again: “Don’t be acting shy up in this room like I make you nervous / I’ma take my time and do your body right, if you let me / I’ma make you feel like a virgin again”

This lyric from “Like A Virgin Again” invites you to get rid of the nerves and embrace the heat. Breezy is confident, patient and ready to take his time with every move, making sure you feel every second of it. This is the kind of energy that has you hooked, knowing it’s going to be a slow, unforgettable ride. By the time he’s done, you’ll feel like you’re discovering a whole new level of pleasure.