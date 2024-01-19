Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset and Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is done playing nice. On Tuesday (Jan. 14), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media to air out her estranged husband, Offset, whom she claimed did not get their kids any gifts for Christmas and even “robbed” her.

During a brief X Spaces session, the Grammy Award-winning musician alleged that their three children — Kulture, Wave and their youngest daughter, born in September 2024 — received nothing from Offset over the holidays. “You love your kids so much that you didn’t buy them s**t for Christmas, but you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts,” she said. “You ain’t bought my kids s**t on purpose to spite me.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cardi B called the SET IT OFF rapper’s bluff about their divorce proceedings: “[You said] you haven’t accepted the divorce [papers] because you want to see the kids. You just called your [newborn] daughter for the first time this year yesterday (Jan. 13).”

Before wrapping up, she dropped another bombshell. “Mind you, we were cool. We weren’t f**king, but we were cool,” the Invasion of Privacy artist said. “You and your mom robbed me cold. Wiped my nose.” Unfortunately, Cardi B left it at that without clarifying any further.

Music-wise, Offset closed out 2024 with the visual effort for “Swing My Way,” which stars Anok Yai, after lending his voice to Juice WRLD’s “Celebrate” and collaborating with Gunna on “Style Rare.” Cardi B, on the other hand, went on quite the feature run despite giving birth to her third child. The New York superstar appeared on Rob49’s “On Dat Money,” Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix)” alongside SZA and Shakira’s “Puntería.”

As for 2025, fans are hoping to get Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore studio LP. “My album will be out, my secret businesses will be out — I can’t tell y’all what I’m working on — [and] hopefully next year I get [myself] a lil’ boyfriend,” she teased during an Instagram Live session before ringing in the new year.