Image Image Credit Screenshot from Central Cee and 21 Savage’s “GBP” video Image Alt Central Cee and 21 Savage Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Central Cee and 21 Savage’s long-awaited first collaboration, fittingly titled “GBP,” the abbreviation for the British pound sterling, landed on streaming services at midnight Friday (Jan. 17). To commemorate the moment, the two London natives graced fans with a Cole Bennett-directed visual effort beforehand.

“If I lived in Harlem, I would've been Mitch, them man would’ve been like Ace and snitched/ If it was Oakland, I would've been a pimp,” the “Doja” hitmaker rapped in a nod to 2002’s Paid in Full, followed by a reference to the late drug kingpin Frank Lucas: “If it was 1930, North Carolina, I would've been Frank with the mink.”

Throughout the video, which leaned heavily on the red tones seen across the U.K. flag, viewers see him waving a BRIT Awards trophy on a CCTV screen and riding in the backseat of a Pontiac doing donuts in a parking lot.

“We ain't got generational wealth, got a couple of mill' for my unborn child/ If I pay man a hundred thousand pounds, I could get man bun right in front of a crowd,” Central Cee spat later in the track’s chorus before handing the rest to 21 Savage. He dished out lines like, “That’s GBP, the price go up if it's USD/ Better watch your words, I'll get you X'd 'bout the s**t you tweet.”

“GBP” is expected to appear on Central Cee’s forthcoming debut album, CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS, out on Jan. 24. In the meantime, peep the video below.

Over the past few years, Central Cee has proven to be quite the superstar both overseas and stateside. In 2024 alone, he teamed up with J. Cole and Bas for “H.Y.B.” — or “Hide Your B**ch” — followed by TikTok-viral “BAND4BAND” with Lil Baby in May. Toward the of the year, the Wild West artist joined forces with Ice Spice for “Did It First” from her debut album, Y2K!

Though only a couple of weeks into 2025, “GBP” marked 21 Savage’s second feature of the year. He lent his skills to Lil Baby’s WHAM standout cut “Outfit” earlier in the month.