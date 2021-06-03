Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As promised, Lil Baby delivered the deluxe edition of his fourth studio album, WHAM, on Monday (Jan. 6) night.

The LP’s expanded version, available exclusively via the “Sum 2 Prove” rapper’s website, arrived with four new songs: “99” featuring Future, “Idol,” “Running This S**t” and “My Shawty.” Wheezy, who lent production to the majority of the original body of work, returned for several of the aforementioned tracks.

On “99,” Lil Baby churned out nods to Juelz Santana, Nelly, Tyreek Hill and Waka Flocka Flame, while Future crowned himself a “legend in the streets” like T.I. “I get to shinin' up my golds like Juvenile in '99/ I'm rockin' the clean suit like I was Snoop, beat this homicide,” Pluto rapped in the show-stopping verse.

Elsewhere, on “Running This S**t,” Lil Baby made a reference to Dallas newcomer 4batz, whom he worked with on 2024’s “roll da dice.” Fans are also speculating whether Gunna caught a jab in the record’s second verse: “I don't care what he did, he a rat still/ And I said what I said, don't at me.”

The initial 15-song offering came with a stacked lineup of features and surefire tracks, including “Redbone” with GloRilla, “F U 2x” and “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” featuring Young Thug and Future. Rod Wave, Rylo Rodriguez, Travis Scott and 21 Savage were among the other guest appearances.

WHAM is predicted to do major numbers on the Billboard 200 chart dated Jan. 18. Lil Baby's previous two solo albums, It’s Only Me and My Turn, debuted atop the index, while The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk also clinched the No. 1 spot in 2021.

So far, the “Woah” hitmaker hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll be hitting the road in promotion of WHAM. Fans can, however, catch him performing live in New York City on Tuesday (Jan. 7) at 9 p.m. ET. He announced a free pop-up event slated to take place at the Irving Plaza via Instagram.