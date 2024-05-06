Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chief Keef Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chief Keef has a documentary in the works. On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Variety reported that Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade will be directing the upcoming project, which currently has no title nor release date.

According to the publication, the film is expected to “capture Keef’s rise, hiatus and recent return to the city.” Notably, the “I Don’t Like” hitmaker returned to Chicago for the first time in over a decade for June’s Summer Smash.

Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society will be at the helm of the documentary, with Jeremy Allen stepping in as producer. It’s also worth noting that this will technically be Keef’s second attempt at a documentary, considering his 2017 project with Apple Music, The Story of Sosa: The Movie, never saw the light of day.

Bennett and Keef previously worked together for “Say Ya Grace” from All Is Yellow in January. The record, which also featured Lil Yachty, arrived alongside an accompanying visual.

Regarding the video shoot, Bennett told Kids Take Over, “He was in an all-camouflage Gallery Dept. fit. I’m like, ‘Bro, one request: I need you in this suit.’ He’s like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to get into a suit.’ I was like, ‘Can you at least wear all black for me, and I’ll figure it out in the edit?’”

“It’s like 10 minutes. I’m like, ‘He might not even walk back out. Who knows,’” the director continued before revealing that the Almighty So 2 creator surprised him. Bennett added, “[Peeda] Pan, his manager, was like, ‘Yo, you don’t know how crazy this is. He doesn’t wear suits. We got him that suit for some red carpet event four years ago that he didn’t go to because he didn’t want to wear the suit.’”

