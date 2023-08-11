Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, has a release date. On Monday (Oct. 14), Amazon announced that the feature-length film will be available to stream via Prime Video on Halloween (Oct. 31).

As noted in the press release, In Her Words will give viewers “unprecedented access” to the Grammy Award-winning artist as she navigates “fame, grief, pressure and success.” The project was notably directed by Nneka Onuorah, whose previous work includes 2022’s “Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” and “The G Word with Adam Conover.”

“I feel so honored to work with Amazon MGM Studios, Roc Nation and TIME Studios to share Megan’s story,” Onuorah shared, per Variety. “Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film. She is a champion for all women who deserve their truth to be heard.”

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” TIMES Studios’ Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds added. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable.”

“We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact,” Hammonds further explained.

Megan is also slated to host her annual Hottieween party in Chicago on Oct. 31. The ticket proceeds will support her Pete and Thomas Foundation, which works with women, children and seniors within underserved communities.

In Her Words will mark the latest in a string of collaborations between the “Savage” rapper and Amazon. The musician starred in several commercials for July’s Prime Day and debuted “It’s Prime Day,” which also appeared on MEGAN via the company’s streaming service.