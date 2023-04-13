Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Chloe x Halle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chloe Bailey has been making waves solo since she and her sister Halle decided to start dropping music separately. Sunday morning (Dec. 29), the Beyoncé-stamped songstress and actress connected with PEOPLE Magazine for an exclusive interview discussing many topics, including a new Chloe x Halle album.

While discussing the idea of sharing new tunes as a collective, Chloe stated, “I know she has a lot going on, and I'm so proud and excited for her, so I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we've been talking about for so long.”

She also highlighted the spark she felt when they performed together, explaining, “At the Fashion Awards, we were able to perform together again. It felt so special ... and I can't wait to do that again with another album.” Chloe x Halle’s last project, 2021’s Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition), boasted top rated cuts like “Do It,” “Forgive Me” and their hit song, “Ungodly Hour.”

Chloe recently shared a beautiful post showering her nephew Halo with love on his first birthday. On Sunday (Dec. 22), Chloe tweeted, “A year ago today i became an auntie happy birthday my Halo,” with multiple photos of her and Halo together. Halo’s birthday party was a success, boasting guest appearances from Kim Kardashian, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Travis Scott and many others. The star-studded event took place in Los Angeles, California.

DDG ensured his son received top-tier gifts for his first birthday celebration. The young YouTuber-turned-musician gifted his son an all-red Ferrari F8, leaving many fans with mixed feelings. One fan said, “Ppl of the internet are so weird. Talking about, I know Halle was pissed DDG got Halo that Ferrari. Bruh… she hopped in the mf herself right next to them. What do yall be trippin on? lol s**t funny.” When addressing the naysayers, DDG exclaimed, “N**gas mad cuz they son playin hot wheels and mines playin wit ferrari’s & M’s. Just work harder gang.”

Check out the video from Halo’s birthday party below!