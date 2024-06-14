Image Image Credit The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DDG has been in the news heavily since his public breakup with acclaimed actress and singer Halle Bailey. Friday (Dec. 13), the YouTuber turned rapper expressed his feelings regarding his exes.

In a new post, he said, “On my son i do not give 2 fucks about nun of my exes. family EXCLUDED. i don’t consider somebody i see & talk to everyday as my ‘ex’.” One fan responded, “idk twin I know them Rubi Rose flashbacks are speaking to you like the green goblin mask.” Someone else stated, “He saying, Halle is considered family. He said this before. When will yall realized he loves her and will protect her at all cost.”

While many people only know about Bailey and Rubi Rose as his recent partners, he made it clear many times in the past that he doesn’t care about anything Rose does, and he will always have respect and care for the mother of his son Halo.

Recently, the two young parents got into a bit of a disagreement after Halo made an appearance on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” stream without Bailey’s previous approval. Before deactivating her X account, she exclaimed, “Hi, everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town, and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified, and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.”

Shortly after, she stated, “I am his mother and protector, and [I am] saddened that I wasn't notified, especially when I am out of town.” She later retracted the statements and expressed that she is going through postpartum, and it prompted her initial response. DDG never directly publicly responded, but he did share a thank you post to Cenat for gifting Halo multiple gifts and then shared his feelings on fatherhood. In a sweet post, he said, “Man this dad shit so cool. make sure yall take care of yall kids.”

DDG recently unveiled two new tracks on Friday (Dec. 13), one featuring a verse from Tory Lanez that was recorded from prison. In the song, Lanez rapped, “Shorty, my city talk about me highly, know that these b**ches never can deny me/ Only one thing I regret on that night is jumpin’ up outta the pool with Kylie.”

Lanez also name-dropped his fellow Canadian emcee Drake in the record, seemingly alluding to his recent rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. Listen to the new track below!