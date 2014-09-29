Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe x Halle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Even R&B’s biggest stars had to start somewhere. For Chloe x Halle, that meant singing in church, picking up minor acting roles and posting covers online, which eventually led to them being discovered and signed to Beyoncé’s label imprint, Parkwood Entertainment.

Thanks to the internet, nearly everything can be captured and uploaded online for millions of people to look back on. The “Happy Without Me” sisters have plenty of those moments, including videos of performing as little ones, singing the national anthem as teenagers and more. Digging into the duo’s archives, Rap-Up put together nine of Chloe x Halle’s best vocal moments as kids. Continue scrolling to check them out!

1. Their Cover Of Beyoncé’s “Best Thing I Never Had”

As previously mentioned, the sisters signed a deal with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, so it only makes sense to start with Chloe x Halle's cover of “Best Thing I Never Had.” It was the first of many Beyoncé covers they’d take on as kids — “Love On Top” and “Pretty Hurts,” to name a few — and even then, the girls were singing like their lives depended on it. A then-13-year-old Chlöe led the opening verse, while Halle, only 11 at the time, got her moment of shine in the latter.

2. Singing Ella Fitzgerald’s “Summertime”

Talk about a throwback. Halle and Chlöe were just 5 and 7 years old, respectively, when they took the stage to perform Ella Fitzgerald’s “Summertime” at what looks like a talent show. Between their matching outfits and the “Angel” singer clearly thrilled just to be there, it's as adorable as it is an early indicator that they were always meant for bigger things.

3. Singing “The Star Spangled Banner”

Oh, Atlanta Hawks, you don't realize how good you had it. In 2010, Chloe x Halle delivered a surprisingly powerful rendition of the national anthem, especially considering they were still just kids at the time. “Oh, say can you see by the dawn’s early light,” Chlöe belted before Halle joined in. Their performance left the crowd (and us, years later) with nothing but cheers.

4. Radio Disney’s “N.B.T” Season 5 Finale

Chloe x Halle took home the win on Season 5 of Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing,” arguably the show's best year before its format changed. For the finale, the duo debuted their original song, “T.M.I.” in front of a huge audience — though it’s nothing compared to the crowds they'd eventually command after the massive success of “Do It.”

5. Their Cover Of Lil Wayne’s “How to Love”

Yes, these girls can handle rap songs too. Here, Chloe x Halle gave it their best while performing Lil Wayne’s 2011 classic. “For a second you were here, now you over there / It's hard not to stare the way you're moving your body / Like you never had a love,” Halle sang, strumming along on guitar, while Chlöe lent her assistance by way of background vocals. It’s nice to see that, despite both sisters being infinitely talented, they always leave enough room for each other to shine.

6. Singing “Fly Away” with Soul 7

Another under-appreciated moment from the archives, Chloe x Halle’s "Fly Away" performance is more soulful than it has any right to be, especially considering they weren’t even teenagers yet. It’s also an impressive reminder that the two didn’t just stumble into success overnight.

7. Their Cover Of Rihanna’s “Diamonds”

The Atlanta natives absolutely ate their cover of Rihanna’s "Diamonds," leaving zero crumbs behind. By this point, both sisters were hitting their teens, and you could really hear their vocals maturing into something special. “We love her. She’s awesome,” Halle said of the Bajan songstress, and it definitely showed in the performance.

8. Performing “Jesus Is Love” With Sinfonia Orchestra

Chloe x Halle grew up singing in their grandmother’s church, so if nothing else, they know a good gospel song or two. In a performance with the Sinfonia Orchestra, the two took on the Commodores’ “Jesus Is Love” — which, mind you, isn’t exactly a short song — as well as Whitney Houston’s “I Love The Lord.” Perhaps the most impressive thing to come out of the moment is Chlöe’s solo chops. She truly sang like someone who had been commanding stages her whole life.

9. Their Cover Of Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep”

If you're going to cover an Adele classic like "Rolling In The Deep," you'd better come correct, and the platinum-selling duo certainly did. “We love her,” Chlöe said, followed by Halle adding, “Adele is one of our inspirations.” This coer is probably one of my favorites, mostly because you can literally see the passion and conviction in their expressions, as if they were rolling in the deep themselves.