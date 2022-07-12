Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Chelsea Guglielmino / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown, T-Pain and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chris Brown praised T-Pain on Instagram, calling him “one of the GOATs.”

The post followed T-Pain’s viral comments about Drake’s inability to “gracefully bow out.”

Drake and his crew responded to T-Pain with shade, but Brown’s co-sign stood out as a moment of respect.

T-Pain may not be on Drake’s good side, but Chris Brown is still Team Teddy. On Saturday (June 28), the 11:11 singer hopped onto his Instagram Stories to share a "random thought" about his longtime “Kiss Kiss” collaborator. "[T-Pain] is one of the GOATs of my generation," he wrote. "Giving you your flowers! Pioneer. Love you, my brother."

In addition to their aforementioned song together, the two artists have teamed up on several fan-favorite tracks over the years, including “Freeze,” “Best Love Song” and “Wake Up Dead.” Considering the timing, though, it’s possible that Brown’s post might not be all that “random.”

Just days earlier, on Thursday (June 26), Drake claimed T-Pain has "always had resentment" for him following the "Buy U a Drank" hitmaker's comments on the “Crash Dummies Podcast.”

During his sit-down with hosts Patrick Johnson and Michael Esiobu, T-Pain said, “One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn’t followed, [is] his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,'”

“Drake is like, ‘No, listen. OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more,'” he added. “He’s the person that he said he didn’t want to be.”

“This guy always had resentment for me. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name,” Drizzy wrote underneath TorontoRappers’ repost.

The trolling obviously didn’t stop there. Over the weekend, OVO’s Chubbs posted a clip of himself asking a DJ to play a song by the “Bartender” artist, only to get ignored. “I tried, bro,” Chubbs captioned the video. They said [the] next spot got you.”

Brown, who’s currently on the road for his “Breezy Bowl XX Tour,” has definitely had his ups and downs with both T-Pain and Drake over the years. Whether his Instagram post was intended to be a little petty or sincere, he’s not wrong. T-Pain really is “one of the GOATs.”