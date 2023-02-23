Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and T-Pain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake has a few words for T-Pain after he suggested the “God's Plan” artist wasn’t taking his own advice about gracefully exiting the music industry.

On the “Crash Dummies Podcast” last Wednesday (June 18), the Florida rapper recalled, “One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn’t followed, [is] his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out.'”

“I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I’ll see y’all when I drop. Don’t worry about it, I’ll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it,’” he continued. “Drake is like, ‘No, listen. OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'”

T-Pain concluded, “He’s the person that he said he didn’t want to be.” On Thursday (June 26), Drake responded in the comments section of TorontoRappers’ repost: “This guy always had resentment for me. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name.”

To add context, T-Pain’s recent appearance on the “Crash Dummies Podcast” wasn’t the first time he's brought up Drake. Previously, the "Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’)" artist claimed that February’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was essentially a collection of Drizzy throwaways that PARTYNEXTDOOR added verses to. “Or the other way around,” he hypothesized. “Or [PND] came in with an album, and was like, ‘Hey Drake, can you put verses on these particular songs?’”

“I’m not saying that they’re bad. These are just songs that didn’t make albums,” he suggested during a livestream.

The advice T-Pain referenced on the “Crash Dummies Podcast” originally came from Drake’s “A Moody Conversation” interview with Lil Yachty in 2023. At the time, the Views artist said, “Maybe we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”