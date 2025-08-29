Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara performing at 2023 Strength of a Woman Summit and Chris Brown performing at State Farm Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ciara praised Chris Brown’s dance skills, saying he’s “nice with it” during a recent interview.

Their “How We Roll” video features choreography that fans see as the closest thing to a real showdown.

The track marks their first collab in over a decade, following 2009’s “Turntables” and 2010’s “How Low (Remix).”

For anyone wondering who would win in a dance battle between Ciara and Chris Brown, CiCi has the perfect answer: “Both of us.” Thursday (Aug. 28), the “I’m Out” singer visited Big Boy’s show, where she both settled — and maybe even fueled — the debate once and for all.

“We both gon’ win,” she told him. “Breezy is nice with it. You know what I love about him is he’s really ’bout that life.” Before she could finish, Big Boy cut in, joking that Brown got all his moves from him.

The closest thing fans have gotten to a showdown between Ciara and Brown is the choreography in her music video for “How We Roll,” which, as she noted, is “almost platinum, by the way.” Watch the full clip below.

“How We Roll” arrived as a pre-release offering for Ciara’s CiCi EP. She later housed the song on her eighth studio album of the same name, which came out last Friday (Aug. 22). Speaking with Billboard, she described the duet as “a great example of that feel-good R&B, dance, rhythmic, melodic energy that you can play at a house party. It’s gon’ set the house party off right.”

Believe it or not, “How We Roll” marked Ciara and Chris Brown’s first collaboration in more than a decade. Before that, fans heard them on 2009’s “Turntables” and Ludacris’ 2010 “How Low (Remix).”

Later in her conversation with Big Boy, Ciara opened up about how aging has affected her as a performer. “Your body starts to change, right? You do have to listen to it,” she said. “I’ma try to stay as young as I can for as long as I can.”

Ciara’s CiCi album got a deluxe edition Monday (Aug. 25). She added her “Ecstasy (Remix)” featuring Normani and Teyana Taylor, plus songs like “LMOL” and “Low.”