Image Image Credit Penske Media / Contributor via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion and Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ciara is dropping her “Ecstasy” remix on June 6, teasing surprise features with three fitted caps.

Fans are speculating that the guests could be from Houston, Atlanta and New York.

The viral chair challenge and past collabs with Megan Thee Stallion and Victoria Monét are fueling the hype.

Ciara’s “Ecstasy” is getting a remix this Friday (June 6), and it looks like she’s bringing along a few friends. Taking to social media on Wednesday (June 4), the R&B star teased the new version of the track, which gave birth to the viral challenge of her balancing atop a folding chair.

In the clip, three fitted caps — for the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and New York Yankees — take turns sitting on top of the now-iconic chair, with lights flickering between each one. “Guess who’s coming to the chair!” Ciara captioned the clip.

Naturally, the “I’m Out” hitmaker’s over 35 million followers wasted no time guessing the mystery features. “I see an H, so I’ma assume Megan Thee Stallion, for sure!” one comment read. Another suggested, “Normani has to be one of them.” Of course, Beyoncé’s name came up, too. The H-Town pick might be the easiest to decode, considering there aren’t many artists from the city who’d be a better fit.

It also helps that Ciara and Megan did the chair challenge backstage at the “Bigger In Texas” rapper’s Coachella set in April, where they shared the stage for a mashup of “Goodies” and “Roc Steady.” Speaking of which, Victoria Monét, who happens to be an Atlanta native herself, also joined CiCi in doing the challenge that same night.

“From the A, [it’s] either Victoria Monét or Latto,” someone speculated underneath the post. Given how stacked Atlanta is with talent — Usher and Ludacris, just to name a couple of CiCi’s former collaborators — fans had plenty of guesses. “The only person who would make sense is Kelly Rowland,” a separate user argued.

As for the Yankees cap, the Grammy Award-winning singer’s many followers were divided among Cardi B, Teyana Taylor and Lola Brooke, who last teamed up with Ciara for “Da Girls (Girls Mix).” As someone else pointed out, “It could be so many dope [people].”