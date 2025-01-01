Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Malice and Pusha T at the 2025 ESPY Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Clipse’s performance at the 2025 ESPYs featured a medley of “Grindin’” and their new single “Ace Trumpets.”

Their ESPYs set follows recent performances on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” signaling a full-scale comeback.

GELO and Busta Rhymes also performed at the awards show, contributing to a night that celebrated Hip Hop’s legacy and future.

Clipse threw it all the way back to '02 for their performance at the 2025 ESPY Awards. On Wednesday (July 16) night, Pusha T and Malice hit the stage for a special rendition of their classic “Grindin’” and new single “Ace Trumpets.”

“From ghetto to ghetto, to backyard to yard / I sell it whipped or un-whipped, it’s soft or hard,” Pusha T rapped. Malice — who unfortunately didn’t get to rap his own verses — tagged in for some of his brother’s lines. “Where my money makers at?” the duo chanted, hyping up the audience before segueing into their lead single from Let God Sort Em Out.

Watch the full performance below.

Clipse was far from the only exciting performers to hit the ESPYs stage last night. GELO, who’s gearing up to release his debut album, League of My Own, turned the crowd up with a performance of “Tweaker.” And who better to introduce the basketball player-turned-rapper than his brother, Lonzo Ball? “If you trynna have a good time tonight, put your hands together and give it up for my brother,” the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard said.

Later that evening, Busta Rhymes also came out to do his iconic verse from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now.” Scroll below to see both performances.

Clipse is in the middle of what may be their most powerful stretch yet. Just last week, they performed a stripped-down set for NPR’s "Tiny Desk Concerts." Then, on Tuesday (July 15), they made a moving appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform “The Birds Don’t Sing,” dedicated to their late parents, Mildred and Gene Elliott Thornton.

The duo is set to bring Let God Sort Em Out on the road in August. They’ll sweep through cities like New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more through September. After that, they’ll head overseas for a short European run beginning in November. In the meantime, listen to the album below.