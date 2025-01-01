Image Image Credit Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt GELO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

LiAngelo Ball, also known as GELO, is dropping his debut album, ‘League Of My Own,’ on June 27.

The project includes the new single “Booted Up” and features from GloRilla, but no Lil Wayne remix.

This marks GELO’s official label debut under Def Jam Recordings, following his breakout hit “Tweaker” and more singles.

During March’s Rolling Loud California, GELO promised fans his debut album was “coming soon.” Now, it looks like he’s making good on his word with League Of My Own, which is slated to hit streaming services on June 27.

On Thursday (May 29), he shared a black-and-white video announcing the news, along with the reveal that his latest single, “Booted Up,” would arrive at midnight (May 30). “Zooted, zooted, this ain't for fame, this really how we movin' / Swag is one of one, I wouldn't show you how to do it / N**gas goofy, flame my lingo, but my raps fluent,” he spat over a beat by ThomasMBeats, the producer behind April’s “Law N Order.”

Besides the previously mentioned songs, League Of My Own will house the GloRilla-assisted “Can You Please” and GELO’s breakout hit, “Tweaker.” Unfortunately for some fans, the Lil Wayne remix for the latter record doesn’t look like it’ll be on the final cut. The LP’s title is likely a nod to GELO’s background as a basketball player, and the fact that he’s quietly literally carving out his own space in music.

Another thing worth mentioning is that the body of work will mark his label debut under Def Jam Recordings. GELO previously told Billboard, “They had the best deal for real. They [weren’t] just talking. They [were] ready to cooperate with us. We [were] telling them what we expect, what we need and what we want, and they [were] like, ‘Yeah, that’s smooth.’ Giving us feedback that we [were] rocking with. They put it together nice. That’s love right there.”

There’s a lot riding on GELO’s first project. We previously saw him perform during NBA All-Star Weekend and Rolling Loud with less than a handful of singles, so the pressure is definitely on to show that the massive success of “Tweaker” was anything but a one-time thing.