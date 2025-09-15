Image Image Credit Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse perform on stage during the Grace for the World concert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Clipse made history as the first Hip Hop act to perform at the Vatican in St. Peter’s Square.

The duo performed “The Birds Don’t Sing” with John Legend, honoring their late parents.

The concert, co-directed by Pharrell and Andrea Bocelli, closed the World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

Virginia rappers Clipse have always been a God-fearing duo. Now, the brothers Pusha T and Malice have the distinction of being the first rap act to perform at the Vatican.

On Saturday (Sept. 13) night, the Grace for the World concert was held in Vatican City, a sovereign state ruled by the pope and located in Rome, Italy. Notably, it was the first concert to ever go down in St. Peter’s Square.

Clipse performed “The Birds Don’t Sing,” the opening track from their latest, critically acclaimed album, Let God Sort Em Out. Dressed in black suits, and accompanied by John Legend, the duo performed the powerful track that pays homage to their late parents.

The concert was co-directed by Pharrell and famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. “This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in," the record producer wrote in a press statement proper to the show. "It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity."

“This is really happening. [I’m] literally driving to the airport now because this is really happening,” Pusha T wrote on X the day before the show. The moment was a full circle one, in particular for Malice, aka No Malice. The older brother of the duo famously walked away from the group after he felt the music didn’t align with his faith. He would release a pair of solo albums, titled Hear Ye Him and Let the Dead Bury the Dead, in 2013 and 2017, respectively, before eventually reuniting with his brother in 2019.

Clipse had plenty of company at the event, too. Also on the star-studded bill were Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll and more. The concert was free and streamed live on ABC News Live, Hulu and Disney+ and served as the closer to the third annual World Meeting on Human Fraternity.