Image Image Credit GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Clipse’s NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” marks a highly anticipated return that contrasts their past sound.

Their new project, ‘Let God Sort Em Out,’ features 13 tracks and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and Pharrell.

The performance will be an intimate look at Clipse’s reunion and album release.

After years of solo success and reunion rumors, Grammy-nominated duo Clipse is officially back. Their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, drops on Friday (July 11), which is the same day their NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” is set to premiere. The reunion performance gives fans a front-row seat to their evolution, blending legacy bars with a stripped-down setup that hits different. With recent interviews on GQ and Spotify’s “Countdown To” series, Clipse is making it clear that this comeback is more than nostalgic — it’s intentional.

Their forthcoming project marks a full-circle moment for the pair who helped shape an era with their precise wordplay and raw street narratives. It carries the weight of their legacy while introducing fresh energy, boosted by heavyweight collaborators including Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and Pharrell. The hype began to build with their single “Ace Trumpets,” setting the tone for what is expected to be a powerful, much-needed body of work. In case you missed it, Clipse recently revealed there were almost two Lamar features on the album.

As Clipse's “Tiny Desk Concert” approaches, the world hopes to hear a mix of classic anthems like “Grindin’,” “Mr. Me Too” and “Keys Open Doors” alongside new tracks from the album. The chance for surprise moments or guest appearances only adds to the excitement surrounding their set. NPR has been showcasing a strong lineup for Black Music Month, featuring names like Amerie, E-40, Wiz Khalifa, Alex Isley, Rico Nasty and more, setting a high bar that Clipse is ready to meet.

Be sure to stream Let God Sort Em Out and catch their “Tiny Desk Concert” to experience the reunion everyone’s been waiting for.