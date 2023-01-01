Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Top

Key Takeaways:

Pusha T takes aim at Travis Scott on Clipse’s “So Be It,” referencing a tense studio moment in Paris.

The diss is connected to Travis’ role in Drake’s “Meltdown,” which mocked Pharrell’s jewelry.

Pusha frames the diss as a matter of principle and signals that more may be revealed on their upcoming album.

Pusha T has officially responded to what he sees as a pattern of disloyalty — and this time, Travis Scott is the one in his crosshairs.

On Clipse’s new song, “So Be It,” produced by Pharrell, Push closes out the track with a verse that points directly at Travis without ever naming him. References to UTOPIA, a woman whose “lipgloss is poppin’,” and a mention of A.E. Edwards -- longtime friend of Tyga -- are very hard to overlook, however.

In an GQ interview with Frazier Tharpe, Pusha T confirmed the verse is a direct response to Travis’ involvement in the 2023 song “Meltdown,” where Drake took aim at Pharrell. The situation didn’t sit right with Pusha, especially given Travis’ ties to Pharrell and how the song was introduced.

Pusha recalled being in Paris, working with Malice and Pharrell at the Louis Vuitton headquarters, where much of Clipse’s upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out, was recorded. Travis called Pharrell to play him UTOPIA and ended up coming to the studio. “He interrupted a session,” Push said. “He sees me and Malice there. He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here,’ he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f**king monkey dance.”

Push said Travis filmed them listening to the album and played a few songs but left out Drake’s verse on “Meltdown.” That, for Push, was the issue.

“He’s done this a lot. He has no picks,” Pusha told GQ, referencing previous instances like “Sicko Mode” and the “Like That” rollout with Future and Metro Boomin. “He’ll jump around whatever he feels is hot...”

Pusha T made it clear that his verse on “So Be It” wasn’t about starting drama but more so about the principle, adding: “Bro, I be cool with all these guys. Everybody you mentioned today, bro, I promise you they did the underhanded, weird s**t.”

And when that happens, “They get the heat check.” Will there be more shots fired on Let God Sort Em Out? We’ll find out July 11.