Many of us have been rooting for Coco Jones since we first heard “ICU,” but her mother knows this moment has been in the making since Coco was just a small child, grinding on Disney Channel shows like “So Random!”

Her moment is here, whether you’ve been on the Coco train since day one or just hopped on. After releasing her highly anticipated debut album, Why Not More?, in April, she hit the road and completed the first stop of her corresponding tour in Philadelphia.

In a clip posted to social media, everyone was able to see just how proud Coco’s mom, Javonda Jones, is.

The way she threw that shoe? That was much more than just excitement — that was decades of support coming full circle. From talent shows to tour stages, Mama Jones has seen it all, and this time, she saw her baby command a crowd with power, poise, and purpose.

“It was the greatest concert I’ve ever been to in my life!” Mama Jones screamed with excitement. “From beginning to end, it had me captivated. I couldn’t leave. It was amazing! Your vocals were great, you looked fabulous, the clouds behind you, the dancers… It was PERFECT!”

This must’ve meant everything to the Grammy Award-winning R&B vocalist, who has been open about the nerves leading up to the trek and honest about how her path in the music industry hasn’t exactly been straight and smooth. Coco has always shared her truth -- the wins, the setbacks, and the pressure to prove herself. The “Why Not More? Tour” is already shaping up to be a powerful, full-circle moment.

There’s nothing like the approval of the one who birthed you, nurtured you and your dreams, and watched every twist and turn on your journey. If you’ve ever claimed R&B is dead, go ahead and stream Why Not More? and grab your ticket to the “Why Not More Tour.” Coco Jones just might knock your shoes off.